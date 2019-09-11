It won't come as a shock, but there will be a plentiful supply of food trucks at the upcoming Athens Grease Festival, organizers said in a press release.
The festival, which celebrates “all things battered and fried,” will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Athens. Tickets are $5, and proceeds benefit Athens Main Street's downtown revitalization efforts.
Trucks scheduled to be on hand include:
• The Spud Truck (fries and potatoes);
• Old Town Queing (barbecue);
• Battered by the Bay (seafood);
• New South Hot Dogs;
• Hildegard's (German);
• Eastern Point Bistro;
• Our Little Kitchen;
• Good Eats; and
• A Thyme for all Seasonings.
Also returning with food stations are Sweetest Things Team Room, which will offer traditional Southern fare, and Dub's Burgers, which will sell fried pies.
“The Grease Festival is excited to have two of Athens’ favorite places joining us,” the release said.
Those with a sweet tooth are invited to check out Sweet Cone Alabama or Rita's Italian Ice. D&B will also be serving funnel cakes. This will also be the first year beer and wine will be sold at the festival.
Festival organizers are also issuing a call to creative cooks or organizations seeking to raise money who may have a special recipe for a unique fried food.
"We are searching for food booths that will take fried food to the next level and make something we have never seen before,” the release said.
For more information, call Athens Main Street at 256-232-9040.
