Local seniors looking to learn more about health care or just enjoy a day of dancing and festivities are invited to check out a festival being hosted next week in Athens.
King Medicare Specialists and Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association present "Seasoned Folks: Dance & Health Festival" from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring Memorial Park. The festival is sponsored by Sabrina Houston with Aetna Medicare Solutions, the Foundation on Aging and ChristyCare of Athens and Huntsville.
ALCTA President Teresa Todd said the unique festival will give seniors a chance to enjoy the outdoors at the park with a day of line dancing, funnel cakes from Optimist Club, carriage rides from Wild Hearts Cowboy Horse and Carriage Rides and guest speakers who can answer questions about staying young and active even as one ages.
Other topics from guest speakers include Alzheimer's, COVID-19 vaccines and Medicare fraud. Todd said there will also be giveaways and raffles, plus live music from the Athens Dulcimers Club.
Visitors can also learn more about what's available in their community from representatives of ChristyCare, Senior Rehab and Recovery, the Alabama Veterans Museum, MidGard Storage, the Alabama Department of Public Health, Pink Zebra, Limestone Lodge, Limestone Manor, Assurance Wireless, One Love Hearing, Amedisys Home Health, Hospice of Limestone County, LifeLine Security and North Alabama Research Center.
Seating will not be provided for all events, so seniors are encouraged to bring their own chairs. For more information about the event, call 256-232-5411, go to visitathensal.com or check out the Visitors Center at 100 N. Beaty St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.