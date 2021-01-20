For several years, thanks to the creative imagination of retired Athens State University art professor Gail Bergeron, Athens has been the proud host city of the smallest Mardi Gras Parade in the South.
Bergeron is a founding board member of Athens Arts League and has impressed upon the city the importance of Mardi Gras to all communities, no matter how big or small.
Since the year 2020 has (thankfully) come and gone, the Athens Arts League has decided that on Tuesday, Feb. 16, they will make the little parade even smaller.
Organizers said they know “big things often come in small packages.”
That's why the High Cotton Arts main exhibit window at 103 W. Washington Street in downtown Athens will now be the location for a community-created shoe box float exhibit. There will also be a float parade broadcast Feb.16 through the Athens Arts League Youtube channel as well as on social media.
The theme for this year's Mardi Gras Parade is “For the Love...Can It.” The theme is meant to remind the community what this parade intends to do for the weary soul.
Athens Arts League is asking organizations, businesses and the young and old to embrace the love by creating little floats for the High Cotton Arts window. Floats should be about the size of a shoebox. Entry forms can be completed at High Cotton Arts and include an entry to win art supplies from Athens Arts League.
Curbside pickup of floats is also available during regular business hours, organizers said.
Food drive
The Arts League tradition has been to combine the parade with a local food drive. So, in keeping with that tradition, the organization also asks the community to bring cans of food for the Limestone County Churches Involved food bank.
Organizers ask participants to bring donations and their floats as soon as possible during regular business hours, but no later than noon Saturday, Feb. 6. High Cotton Arts is open 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Since all have been feeling a little dreary, anxious and uncertain for months and months, the Arts League wants to extend some virtual “Laissez les bons temps rouler” by way of a joyous little parade exhibit that will delight the community and invite the community to participate in the love, organizers said.
Call 256-232-7717 or email athensartsleague@gmail.com for questions or concerns about the exhibit or the food drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.