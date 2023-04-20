Inspired by the Pennsylvania Amish country, Kevin and Stacey Cannon began searching for the perfect spot for themselves and their seven children. After a few moves, they found that perfect place in Ardmore, where they have created the picturesque Bookend Farms and offers whole farm tours.
“When we had a bunch of babies at once, I needed to grow something. Tulip bulbs were perfect, because you drop them in the ground and you don’t do anything again until spring,” Stacey said. “Spring and fall are kind of our favorite seasons to be outside as a family. Those are the bookends of the growing season, and that is where our name, Bookend Farms, came from. We want to concentrate on those bookend seasons.”
Besides tulips, the Cannons produce their own beef, chicken, pork, eggs, dairy, produce and more. While self-sustainability is important, the main purpose is simply to provide the healthiest food possible for their children.
With seven children, finding time to maintain the gardens might seem like a challenge. However, the Cannons are proud homeschoolers and belong to a homeschool co-op, which is mutually beneficial to all.
“Our children go to a co-op on Fridays, and they get to take classes with friends — quilting class, P.E. and other things. We have been able to hire some of the students there. It gives them a chance to have their first job in a safe environment that honors their family’s values,” Stacey said.
The most noticeable aspect of Bookend Farms is the field of colorful tulips. They recently finished the season with a fundraiser for the North Alabama Foster Closet.
“We sold tickets for the pick-your-own with 40 percent of the tulips sales went straight to the Foster Closet. We have done flower partnerships like that for three years now, and it’s a fundraising opportunity that no one else really does. With tulips, they are one of the first crops to come up in the spring. People’s eagerness to have spring again and something colorful, they sell really well, so it’s very beneficial for the organization that is partnering for the fundraiser,” Stacey said.
Bookend Farms offer a variety of specialty tulips as well as the iconic landscape variety of tulips. This spring, 21 varieties of tulips were planted — Columbus and Avant Garde being Stacey’s favorite. Her daughter Charlotte prefers the tall iconic tulips.
“We don’t grow very many of the landscape varieties. We have always grown specialty varieties that have some kind of characteristic about them that is great for the cut flower industry. They have a great vase life, or a great showy flower, or they are a color changing type,” Stacey said. “We try and choose things that are unique and people will say, ‘There’s no way that’s a tulip,’ and I say ‘It is, I promise.’”
As the tulips fade away, the farm’s greenhouse is full of summer annuals waiting to be placed throughout the gardens.
“Once the tulips are gone, the compost will be moved onto the orchard trees and get its second use. Over in the north garden, we have all of our summer annuals that are staring to come up. Right now, we have lettuce and a few other things up there, but soon it will be in full bloom,” Stacey said.
Surrounding the tulip gardens is the orchard, including apples, nectarines, peaches, cherries, and pears.
“All of these trees come from an orchard that has the historical documentation of where each variety was first cultivated. Some go back to the 1600s. They are not typical grocery store varieties, so they’ve got funny names,” she explained. “One is Nonesuch apple because the person who cultivated it in the 1800s said, ‘There is nonesuch apple as this one.’ Another is called Strawberry Parfait. The flesh is actually bright pink instead of white.”
Another garden features beds of potatoes, lettuce and Tennessee winter barley. The Cannons have also created a clever tunnel of beans, cucumbers, small pumpkins and more. The tunnel allows the children to be able to easily pick the vegetables. This year, the farm has also added peonies to the gardens.
The Bookend Farm berry patch features multiple kinds of delicious berries, and they hope to add a you-pick in the coming years as they were just added last year.
“We have blackberries, blueberries, and we have a yellow raspberry called Fall Gold. They are pure yellow and that variety has just sweet — no sour to it — so it is really delicious, and my kids just love them. They need about two more years until they are production size,” Stacey said.
Bookend Farms is more than just flowers, vegetables, and other plants. They have cows and chickens and soon will welcome pigs. The queen of the herd is Elsie the cow, and she is loved for her sweet and gentle demeanor.
“We have Guernsey cows, which are a heritage breed. They are nicknamed Golden Guernsey because they give yellow milk. That’s because of the high butter fat content,” Stacey said. “Female dairy cows put all their calories into making milk, so they don’t retain a lot of body fat.”
Bookend Farm participates in a milk share program, and they hope to expand it due to the demand.
Stacy said, “We would like to allow them to breed and keep their babies and put them in milk. We hope to have enough space for six cows and offer a larger milk share program.”
Bookend Farms offers whole farm tours to see the cow milked, visit the chickens, feed the piglets, and pet the bunnies. They look forward to adding private events and more activities to what they currently have.
“It brings people out, and we teach them gardening, animal husbandry and other things. It is often people who don’t have this in your yard, and it gives them that exposure. I do want to have, next year, a tasting event where we can put our own honey, fruits, veggies and cheeses for people to come out and try everything. I think that would be a fun thing,” Stacey said.
Bookend Farms is located at 166 Henry Bayless Road in Ardmore, Tennessee, and they can be found online at bookendfarms.com.
