Your favorite food trucks and then some will be back Friday in downtown Athens along with live music and games, crafts and activities for kids.
It is all a part of this week's Fridays After Five event from 5-8 p.m. on The Square.
Fridays After Five is a family event created for residents to shop and eat locally. Participants can enjoy special discounts from their favorite stores and restaurants, live entertainment, food trucks and more. Fridays After Five are held from May through August on selected Fridays of each month.
This Friday, food trucks will provide Cajun, barbecue, baked potatoes and old-fashioned hamburgers and chicken wings. Rita’s and Sno-Boss will return with their signature frozen sweet treats. A new truck — Pig Time BBQ — will offer pork skins and barbecue dinner plates.
Kid Zones will be set up on Washington Street alongside the food trucks. Bring your kids to play games, crafts and activities.
The Summer Concert Series, hosted by Athens-Limestone County Tourism, will be on the Courthouse steps in front of Marion Street. Headlining this Friday will be the returning fan favorite Matt Prater and Friends, which will be performing from 7-9 p.m.
Here is a list of participating restaurants and food trucks and their specials, along with participating merchants and their offerings:
Restaurants
Lucia’s: $4.99 margaritas;
Terranova’s: Drawing for $25 gift card and wine spritzers;
Village Pizza: Pizza, salads, subs and wings; and
Wildwood Deli: Fridays suppers.
Food trucks
Our Little Kitchen: Seafood gumbo, shrimp po’boys and other Cajun-style foods;
Pig Time BBQ: Pork skins and barbecue dinner plates;
Rita’s: Italian ice and custard;
Sno-Boss: Different flavors of snow cones;
Spud Truck: Barbecued potatoes, maple bacon sweet potato fries, fajita curly fries and more; and
TH Food Services: “All the Right Seasonings” hamburgers, chicken wings, links and seasoned fries.
Merchants
Belles and Beaus: Children’s consignment shop;
Bennett’s Clothing: Men’s and women’s clothing store;
Boneyard Antiques: Unique items and antiques;
Boutique Bliss: Women’s clothing boutique;
CEI Bookstore: $5 deals and apparel discounts;
Crawford’s Gifts: Gifts, clothing and home décor;
Epiphany’s: Women’s clothing boutique;
Garnet’s: 20% off end tables, vintage trunks and suitcases;
High Cotton: Art demos, light refreshments and special discounts;
Pimento’s: Gifts and home décor;
Pulse Boutique: 20% off boutique clothes and 10% off medical uniforms;
Snapdragon’s: Kid’s clothing store;
Tammy’s Fine Jewelry: Earrings, necklaces and rings;
Toodlebug’s: Baby and children’s boutique;
Trinity’s: Gifts and home décor; and
UG White: Buy 1 pound of chocolate and get a quarter pound free
For more information and to stay up-to-date on future Fridays After Five, visit https://www.facebook.com/fridaysafterfive/ or https://athensmainstreet.org/
