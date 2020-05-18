There aren’t many herbs that I would label as iron-clad, but if I had to pick one, it would be chives. I have had great success growing chives in every garden I have planted. They produced just as beautifully and faithfully in Germany as they do here in Alabama. This is a no-muss, no-fuss plant that is as easy to grow as it is to harvest. As an added bonus, they produce pretty little flowers that are edible.
Chives aren’t new on the scene. They have their origins in Greece, Siberia and China, dating back to 3,000 BC. They have been used for some interesting purposes over the years. In Siberia, they were thought to be an aphrodisiac. In medieval times, they were hung in bunches around homes to ward off evil spirits. In ancient Rome, they were the go-to cure for sore throats. Today, they are mostly used as a garnish to give a fresh pop of onion or garlic to savory dishes.
There are two species of chives grown in the home garden — common chives, Allium schoenoprasum; and garlic chives, Allium tuberosum, also known as Chinese chives. Common chives produce flowers that may be white, pink, purple or red, while garlic chives produce dense large white blooms. Common chives have a mild onion flavor with some garlic undertones, while garlic chives, as their name suggests, have a more potent garlic flavor.
Chives are sometimes mistaken for scallions or green onion. Chives have thinner leaves, compared to the wider stalk of scallions. Also, when harvesting, chives are cut above ground, leaving the root system intact; scallions are pulled from the ground and have a white bulb at the end, just before the roots.
To grow chives, start from seed in early spring as soon as the soil is able to be worked. Seeds can also be started indoors six to eight weeks before the last spring frost and transplanted outdoors after the threat of frost has passed. Due to their shallow root system, make sure transplants are a decent size before putting them into the garden.
Chives, like most herbs, develop best in full sun but will tolerate some light shade. They prefer loamy soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH. They are a perennial plant that is cold-tolerant and ideally planted in early spring to afford a late spring or early summer harvest. Production during the heat of summer is slower, with chives going somewhat dormant due to the heat.
During the first year, the plant can be harvested up to four times. Make sure to wait until the blades, called scapes, are at least 4 inches long before cutting them back. This will encourage rigorous growth. Cut chives down to 1 or 2 inches above ground level using sharp scissors or a knife.
Chive plants will flower in late spring or early summer. The flowers are best eaten after they have just opened. Chive blossoms can be used in just about any way the scapes are used, either raw or cooked. They make lovely additions to floral arrangements. They also look good on their own in a vase. Make sure to cut flowers after they bloom, regardless of use, before they start to drop their seeds.
Chives are best stored in the freezer, as dried leaves tend to lose their flavor. To freeze, wash chives in cold water. Lay them on a towel to dry. Chives can be chopped with a knife, but I find it is just as easy to use a pair of scissors to snip the chives straight into a resealable freezer bag. After bagging, squeeze as much air from the bag as possible without crushing the chives. Lay the bag flat until fully frozen. After use, seal the bag again with as little air as possible and immediately return it to the freezer. Chives will defrost quickly.
Chives make a wonderful addition to dips and omelets. They can also be made into pesto, baked into breads or used as a topping for the sour cream that is topping your baked potato. They are easy, versatile, abundant and ward off evil spirits. What more could you ask for? Until next week, happy gardening.
Garlic and Chive Butter
(Use as a spread for hot rolls or on top of a steak)
Ingredients
• 1 stick butter, brought to room temperature
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tablespoons chopped chives (or try a combination of chives, parsley and thyme)
Directions
Mix all ingredients until thoroughly combined. Scrape from bowl into an airtight container or roll into a log and wrap tightly in a piece of plastic wrap. Keep refrigerated or frozen. Enjoy!
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
