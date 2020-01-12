The Athens State University Foundation and the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Steering Committee will soon welcome the talents of a string of singer-songwriters with southern roots.
“Geez Louise: Dangerous Dames & Their Killer Songs” is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at McCandless Hall on the campus of Athens State University. The show will feature Louisa Branscomb, Pam Gadd, Wanda Vick and Jeanette Williams.
The musicians will perform their own material and back up their colleagues. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting www.TVOTFC.org or by calling the office of University Advancement at 256-233-8185.
About the artists
Louisa Branscomb
Branscomb, a bluegrass and folk singer, grew up in a rural area outside Birmingham, where her love of nature inspired her to start writing songs at age 5. Her current single and video, “Barefoot Girl,” evokes that time and place while exploring universal themes of young love and growing up.
“Barefoot Girl,” currently the No. 23 song in the National Bluegrass Survey, is the third single from Branscomb’s July 2019 album on Compass Records, “Gonna Love Anyway.” The album has reached as high as No. 2 on the folk chart and has remained in the top 11 albums on the Roots Music Report bluegrass chart since mid-July.
“I wrote the original ‘Barefoot Girl’ many years ago about the innocence of childhood, the magic of carefree country days, first love, and adventure out into the world that seemed so big back then,” she said.
Branscomb has written songs recorded by both Alison Krauss and John Denver. She won the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America Song of the Year Award (1991), the International Bluegrass Music Association Song of the Year Award (2014), and was inducted into the Atlanta Music Hall of Fame and the Alabama Bluegrass Hall of Fame. She has also received two IBMA Recorded Event of the Year Awards, the Georgia Lifetime Achievement Award and was honored with the coveted 2017 Distinguished Achievement Award from the IBMA. Other artists have recorded her songs more than 200 times.
Pam Gadd
Kentuckian Pam Gadd, herself a noted songwriter and banjo player, also took a leading role for women in bluegrass as soon as she became a professional musician in 1979.
After several years as banjo player for the first major all-female bluegrass band, the New Coon Creek Girls, she became a founding member of Wild Rose, an all-women, bluegrass-inflected contemporary country band that recorded three major-label albums with one top 15 single.
She spent four years on the Grand Ole Opry as Porter Wagoner’s singing partner, a role once held by Dolly Parton, toured with Patty Loveless, recorded three solo albums, and has had her songs recorded by Terri Clark, Carl Jackson and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver.
Wanda Vick
Alabama-bred like Branscomb and an alumna of Wild Rose, Wanda Vick has ranked at the top of female session musicians in Nashville for three decades. Best known as a fiddler, the multi-instrumentalist has recorded with hundreds of artists, including Taylor Swift, George Jones, Travis Tritt, Trisha Yearwood and Jason Aldean with Alabama. She has toured with Lynn Anderson and Ronnie Milsap, while backing Shania Twain, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and dozens of others on TV appearances.
Jeanette Williams
For 20 years, Virginian Jeanette Williams has been recognized as a pure bluegrass vocalist, working and recording as both a solo artist and with husband Johnny Williams. She won the SPBGMA Award as best bluegrass vocalist three times and the IBMA Award two times. In 2007 she won in the acclaimed Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at MerleFest.
