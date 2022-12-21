While it may be tempting to go to a craft store and surprise the artist in your life with art supplies for the holidays, don’t just hit up the “best gifts for artists 2022” columns for inspiration.
Many artists have specific supplies they utilize to create their art, making many gifts effectively useless to them. While the thought would certainly be appreciated, the supplies would likely do them little good. Save your money and get your artist something they can actually use.
If you must surprise that special artist in your life, avoid the following items:
- Kits or bulk packs of paints, pencils, markers, etc.
- Store brand paints, pencils, markers, etc.
- Craft or student grade paints, pencils, markers, etc.
- Brush packs
- Value canvases and paper
Instead, ask your artist what specific supplies they are in need of; this may take away the element of surprise from your gift, but it will prevent your artist from stowing your gift away in the back of their closet.
Your artist will be happy to tell you what would help them to continue creating their artwork.
Alternatively, consider giving a gift card to a craft supplier so your artist can choose their own supplies.
This prevents any chance of choosing the wrong supplies.
You don’t necessarily have to purchase supplies to show appreciation for your artist’s craft this holiday season. There are plenty of unique gifts that acknowledge their artistry, while avoiding trying to find the correct supplies.
Consider accessories that depict your artist’s preferred medium: paint tube earrings, a palette enamel pin, a pencil hair barrette. Plenty of creators craft unique accessories on sites such as Etsy and Redbubble.
Artists are also always looking for fun gadgets to clean up their work spaces. A device that declutters and organizes your artist’s workspace would surely be appreciated.
If your artist enjoys reading or thumbing through photos, consider purchasing a coffee table book that relates to their medium.
Whatever you decide to gift that artist in your life with this holiday season, just make sure it comes from a thoughtful place.
