For 40 years, the Johnson family has served countless Happy Meals and Big Macs to North Alabama. Since the inception of Johnson Partners, Inc., the business has grown to include 22 McDonald’s restaurants and 1,300 employees. Two of those restaurants, which were acquired last year, are in Athens.
“The secret sauce to longevity is always placing our people first, whether that’s our customers or employees,” said Jack Johnson. “This is a huge milestone that I don’t take for granted and having the opportunity to work alongside my son has made this a truly rewarding experience.”
The family-owned business consists of Jack and his son, Steve Johnson. From working the grill to manning the drive-thru, father and son worked up the ranks, growing the business in thriving communities of Huntsville, Madison, Meridianville and Owens Cross Roads. More recently, the Johnsons acquired restaurants in Athens, Cullman, Priceville, Falkville, Moulton, Hartselle and Dodge City, establishing the organization as a leading employer in North Alabama.
“It is an honor to serve all our communities,” said Steve Johnson. “Our customers know they can count on us to serve hot, delicious meals at all times of the day, but they also know that we continually support our schools, first responders, veterans and our namesake charity, Ronald McDonald House. That’s 40 years of a ‘People First’ mentality.”
Investing in their own people is a true cornerstone of Johnson Partners, Inc. and the Golden Arches.
With Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s and local owner-operators provide a comprehensive education strategy with multiple programs that give people opportunities to further education. In 2019 alone, 91 of Jack and Steve Johnson’s employees were rewarded more than $205,000 from McDonald’s through Archways to Opportunity.
The Johnsons recently received the prestigious “Ronald Award” in 2018, which recognizes the top 1% of McDonald’s franchisees nationwide, honored for their commitment to the community and iconic brand.
The Johnsons opened their first McDonald’s in Pulaski, Tennessee in 1979. Jack purchased two locations a few years later in Huntsville and relocated his family, laying down roots in the Rocket City.
“I hope our legacy continues for another 40,” said Jack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.