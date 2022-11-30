The Athens Christmas Parade is a beloved tradition for the Golden Eagles Marching Band, with preparations for the parade beginning as early as summer during the initial band camp.
“We start honestly in band camp because the stamina to get through that parade. Every other year we do the Trinity parade and so as of right now we have two parades under our belts that length, and the Veterans Day parade will be the third parade,” band director Ty Parker explained. “So by the time Christmas gets here we should be athletically ready to march the almost three miles.”
As the band prepares to march the parade, Parker works on fundamentals and techniques with them.
“That’s why I love comparing band to sports because really anything in life requires technique and fundamentals, but we do a lot of running during Band camp and a lot of drill downs and drill exercises, and then we actually do practice in a parade block before the first parade just to make sure that the kids have the idea of what the parade is supposed to look like,” Parker explained.
He went on to say, “and then then from there, it’s kind of like running a 5k or 10k, once you get the first one you get your muscles used to that distance, they’re pretty much built up for the rest of the semester because we keep doing the marching and activities that we do throughout the week.”
While the Golden Eagles participate in several parades, the Christmas parade holds a special place for Parker.
“We just look forward to the Christmas parade,” Parker said. “It’s my favorite parade, I love the downtown feel of Athens and I look forward to to seeing the other county groups too, and the Christmas parade is going to be a lot of fun, of course.”
