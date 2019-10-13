Gone fishin'

Sheila Lightfoot, a culinary instructor at the Limestone County Career Technical Center, left, holds a catfish with catfish farmer Wallace Drury. Lightfoot toured Drury Catfish Farm in Greensboro Sept. 27 with other educators as part of the inaugural Alabama Catfish Culinary Challenge. The challenge is supported by the Alabama Catfish Producers and the state Department of Education. Through the challenge, catfish producers will donate 600 pounds of U.S. Farm-Raised catfish to 40 Alabama high schools. Student chefs and food service worker students from those schools are part of Alabama’s Family and Consumer Sciences and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America programs.
