Don't let that turkey go to waste. Here are few recipes to help reinvent spare turkey into a brand-new meal.
BLT Turkey Salad
Taste of Home
Total time: 35 minutes
Makes: 12 servings
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup plain yogurt
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 6 cups torn romaine or leaf lettuce
• 4 cups cubed cooked turkey
• 1 1/2 cups chopped tomatoes
• 1 1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
• 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
• 10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
• 1/2 cup chopped green pepper
• 1/2 cup chopped red onion
• 1/2 cup chopped cucumber
Directions
In a large salad bowl, whisk the first five ingredients. Add the remaining ingredients; toss to coat.
Turkey Tortilla Soup
Taste of Home
Total time: 30 minutes
Makes: 3 quarts
Ingredients
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 large onion, chopped
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 6 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
• 1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
• 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles
• 1 envelope reduced-sodium taco seasoning
• 2 cups cubed cooked turkey
• 2 cups frozen corn (about 10 ounces), thawed
• 1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro
• Optional toppings: tortilla strips, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocado and lime wedges
Directions
In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 1-2 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add broth, tomatoes, chiles and taco seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes. Add turkey and corn; heat through. Stir in cilantro before serving. Serve with toppings of your choice.
Turkey Biscuit Skillet
Taste of Home
Total time: 30 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1/3 cup chopped onion
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed chicken broth, undiluted
• 1/4 cup fat-free milk
• 1/8 teaspoon pepper
• 2 cups cubed cooked turkey breast
• 2 cups frozen peas and carrots (about 10 ounces), thawed
• 1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, quartered
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix flour, broth, milk and pepper until smooth; stir into pan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Add the turkey and frozen vegetables; heat through. Arrange biscuits over stew. Bake until biscuits are golden brown, 15-20 minutes.
