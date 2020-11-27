Don't let that turkey go to waste. Here are few recipes to help reinvent spare turkey into a brand-new meal.

BLT Turkey Salad

Taste of Home

Total time: 35 minutes

Makes: 12 servings

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup plain yogurt

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 6 cups torn romaine or leaf lettuce

• 4 cups cubed cooked turkey

• 1 1/2 cups chopped tomatoes

• 1 1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

• 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

• 10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

• 1/2 cup chopped green pepper

• 1/2 cup chopped red onion

• 1/2 cup chopped cucumber

Directions

In a large salad bowl, whisk the first five ingredients. Add the remaining ingredients; toss to coat.

Turkey Tortilla Soup

Taste of Home

Total time: 30 minutes

Makes: 3 quarts

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 6 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

• 1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

• 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles

• 1 envelope reduced-sodium taco seasoning

• 2 cups cubed cooked turkey

• 2 cups frozen corn (about 10 ounces), thawed

• 1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro

• Optional toppings: tortilla strips, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocado and lime wedges

Directions

In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 1-2 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add broth, tomatoes, chiles and taco seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes. Add turkey and corn; heat through. Stir in cilantro before serving. Serve with toppings of your choice.

Turkey Biscuit Skillet

Taste of Home

Total time: 30 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1/3 cup chopped onion

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed chicken broth, undiluted

• 1/4 cup fat-free milk

• 1/8 teaspoon pepper

• 2 cups cubed cooked turkey breast

• 2 cups frozen peas and carrots (about 10 ounces), thawed

• 1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, quartered

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix flour, broth, milk and pepper until smooth; stir into pan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Add the turkey and frozen vegetables; heat through. Arrange biscuits over stew. Bake until biscuits are golden brown, 15-20 minutes.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you