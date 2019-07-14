GREASY DOES IT: Grease Festival organizers counting down the days

Friday marked 100 days until the next Athens Grease Festival, according to a press release from Athens Main Street.
The event, which organizers promise will be filled with “fried food, football, fun and extra crispy special sauce” is set for Saturday, Oct. 19. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on The Square in Athens.
The last Athens Grease Festival was in 2017.
Though the city of Athens' name has a Greek connection, Athens Main Street organizers believe the “grease” connection signifies southerners' love of all things fried.
“Fried foods are southerners’ Achilles' heel,” the release said. “We love to batter and fry standard fares like okra and fish, but we don’t mind expanding the technique to Twinkies and Snickers bars.”
While the press release pointed out the importance of healthy eating, Athens Main Street believes the festival represents a great opportunity to enjoy things that are battered, dipped and fried. Event organizers also encourage event-goers to embrace the spirit of the event by wearing togas.
“The all-day festival will offer something for everyone,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “Top-notch bands, great food, quirky contests, children’s activities (and) a fan zone with big screen TVs to catch all the SEC football action will make for a fun day.”
Live music will be provided by Lamont Landers, who has appeared on the nationally syndicated “Showtime at the Apollo.” Other artists include The Redeemers, Trippin' Dixie, Kaleidoscope, Lindsey Hinkle, Seeking Babylon and The Prescriptions. The East Limestone marching band will perform at the opening of the parade.
Richardson said more details would be released in the coming weeks, including information on food vendors, musicians, the event schedule and more. Nominations for Athena Goddess and grand marshal will also be posted soon.
The Grease Festival can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. News and updates will also be posted to www.athensmainstreet.org.
Festival tickets will be sold online at Eventbrite. Those who do not want to pay a processing fee may purchase tickets at the Athens Main Street office at 107 N. Jefferson St., Athens. Call 256-232-9040 to arrange a pickup time.
