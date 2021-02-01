The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce revealed its new logo and brand identity this week.
The development process of the Chamber's logo took several months of meetings and discussions on how the logo should be designed.
The logo was developed through a partnership with Blake Williams Communications, a local full-service marketing and public relations consulting firm.
The four counties, which represent the Chamber and include Giles and Lincoln counties in Tennessee and Limestone and Madison counties in Alabama, are showcased in the oval. The two states and one community are displayed in the banner and flag artwork.
Blake Williams of Blake Williams Communications said the flags are an iconic landmark on the state line in Ardmore and the crape myrtles account for the Chamber's annual festival that draws hundreds of attendees to the community each August.
Williams said graphic designer Ellen Hunter incorporated the Chamber's tagline of “four counties, two states, and one community” exceptionally well throughout the logo.
“The Greater Ardmore Chamber has greatly profited from working with Blake Williams Communications on our logo,” Chamber director Yolandia Eubanks said. “The Chamber will benefit significantly from our new and innovative logo.”
Visit www.greaterardmorechamber.com for more information about the Chamber.
