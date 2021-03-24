Free guided walking tours are returning in April, according to the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association. The walking tours will be held each Saturday throughout the month.
Residents and visitors have the opportunity to take part in a casual stroll through historic Athens and/or Mooresville while learning about the area's history and heritage.
The one-hour walking tours are scheduled to begin 10 a.m. each week at the Athens’ Visitor Center meeting room, 100 N. Beaty St. in Athens. Check-in will start at 9:45 a.m.
In Mooresville, the walks will also begin at 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Post Office on Lauderdale Street.
“Athens has a great history to share with wonderful tour guides and that makes for great attendance,” said Teresa Todd, president of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association. “We report our number of guests to the State of Alabama Tourism Department to ensure this event continues every year.”
Todd said knowledgeable guides will escort participants through historic neighborhoods and landmarks, where they will share the record of the city, including past businesses and families, architectural styles of the homes and other colorful moments in the community’s past life.
Mooresville is the oldest town in Alabama with the oldest post office still in operation. Participants can tour the six streets of homes and see the famous 1818 Farm. The entire 1-square-mile town of Mooresville is on the National Historical Registry.
The five areas offered for tours this year are:
• Historic Beaty District with tour guide Bill Ward;
• Historic Houston District with tour guide Will Weir; • Athens State University with tour guide Jamie Gilbert Mikell;
• The Antebellum Home of Presbyterian Minister Robert Donnell with Alice Tiller; and
• Historic Town of Mooresville with tour guides Shirley and Susan.
Reservations are not required, and tours are held rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to wear a jacket or sweater and comfortable shoes for walking on a variety of surfaces.
Tours may take a little more than one hour to complete.
Call the Athens-Limestone County Tourism & Visitor Center at 256-232-5411 for more information.
