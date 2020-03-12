FLORENCE — “Hidden Rivers,” a documentary film exploring southern Appalachian rivers and streams, will be screened Tuesday, March 31, in Florence.
Hosted by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area as well as the Florence Indian Mound Museum and the University of North Alabama Center for Sustainability, the screenings will be at 2 p.m., in the GUC Performance Center on UNA’s campus, and 6 p.m., at the Indian Mound Museum.
Screenings are free and open to the public.
In addition, at each showing of the film, representatives from the Alabama Geological Survey, UNA’s biology department, Cook Museum of Natural Science, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the City of Florence will hold a panel discussion. Topics include the importance of preserving river biodiversity, the challenges of river preservation and smart recreational development that includes ecosystem health.
“The MSNHA works to preserve the natural resources in the six counties of northwest Alabama. Educating students and community members about the significance of these resources is an important part of this process,” said Carrie Crawford, MSNHA director. “Creating advocates for our waterways is essential as we combat issues of pollution, species loss and threats to habitat. We can all be part of the solution.”
The film was produced by Freshwater Illustrated, a nonprofit based in Oregon that’s dedicated to raising awareness of freshwater ecosystems through visual media and imagery.
Visit http://msnha.una.edu/ and https://www.freshwatersillustrated.org/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.