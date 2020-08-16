The winner of the Limestone County Master Gardeners Association Yard of the Month for July was Jo Holt. Holt's home on U.S. 72 West in Athens features a colorful array of flowers, trees and other plants visible from the roadway, including the sign pictured with her above, declaring her July's top yard.
Holt awarded July Yard of the Month
- For The News Courier
-
-
