For most families, Thanksgiving Day is time to say goodbye to the fall décor and hello to snowflakes, snowmen and Santa Claus. The one decoration that most people always seem to enjoy is the Christmas tree. Whether you choose to go with an artificial tree or a cut tree, the Christmas tree is one of the most recognizable symbols of the holiday season.
While there are advantages to buying both artificial and cut trees, many households would not consider it Christmas without having a cut tree in their living room. While it might be a little more work, many find the work and maintenance well worth it.
Chris Becker, Alabama Extension’s coordinator in Limestone County, said that when buying a tree, be aware of where you are purchasing it.
“When buying a live tree, I would recommend buying from a reputable grower or garden center,” Becker said. “Also, don’t shop the bargain aisle. You will be paying a premium for a tree that most likely will not survive.”
You can assure yourself a fresh tree by going to a local Christmas tree farm and cutting the tree yourself, which can be a great family tradition to start. However, the ease and convenience of pre-cut trees may be more attractive to many.
If you choose to get your tree a few days before you plan to put it up, make a space in a sheltered area out of direct wind and sunlight. An outdoor shed or an unheated garage would be the ideal location to store the tree. Before storing the tree, cut off a quarter-inch of the trunk from the bottom to open fresh vascular tissue, so the tree can take in water. Make the cut straight across so the tree will sit properly in the stand. Keep the damage to the bark to a minimum so that the tree can absorb water freely.
Place the tree in a bucket, tree stand or other container of water to keep it fresh. Make sure the base of the trunk stays submerged so it can absorb sufficient water. If not kept submerged, the base of the tree may seal up, forcing you to have to recut.
Choose the right indoor location. Keep in mind cooler temperatures and higher humidity help extend the life of the tree. If possible, put the tree in a room where you can close the heat vents to keep it cooler. If that is not an option, keep the tree as far away from heat vents and fireplaces as possible.
Make sure your tree stand holds at least one gallon of water. Cut trees will use around a quart of water per inch of the trunk diameter a day.
The base of the tree must always be covered with water. A Christmas tree will use the most water during the first week indoors, but it is recommended to check the water level daily and add water when needed. It only takes six hours for the base to dry and the sap to seal off the vascular system. If this happens, you will need to recut the base so the tree can absorb water again. That is a task no one wants to confront after the tree is decorated.
Following these steps may help you keep your family’s Christmas tree healthy and fresh all season long.
— For information on topics related to the home and garden, contact any office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. The Limestone County Office is located at 1109 W. Market St. in Athens. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, visit www.aces.edu or call 256-232-5510.
