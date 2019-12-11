Nature can provide some of the best materials for decorating. Fall is an especially wonderful time to find materials outside to decorate a home for the holiday season.
Many items — trees, shrubs, plants and fruits — are great materials to build show-stopping decorations.
“Evergreen tree and shrub species make excellent decorations for fall and can withstand the elements,” said Lucy Edwards, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System regional agent for home, grounds, gardens and pests.
Materials
Evergreen species for decorating include ivy, Leyland Cypress, pine and viburnum, Edwards said. Other outdoor materials to consider include:
• Acorns and pecans;
• Pine cones;
• Holly and nandina berries;
• Hydrangea blossoms;
• Cotton bolls;
• Lotus and magnolia seed pods;
• Pyracantha;
• Reindeer moss; and
• Rose hips.
Gathering materials
According to Edwards, it is best to gather materials in the cool of the morning. This is when materials are at their freshest. She recommends using sharp pruning tools when collecting live greenery.
“Distribute cuts evenly around the plant to preserve the natural form,” she said. “When possible, make pruning cuts inside the canopy so the cuts are hidden.”
Keep in mind, when gathering and crafting materials, you are working with nature. It is possible to track insects or animals into the house when bringing in outdoor materials. Assembling materials and working outdoors is an easy way to prevent this from occurring.
Craft ideas
Edwards offers some simple holiday craft ideas that use nature.
“People often make kissing balls as an alternative to mistletoe sprigs.” Edwards said. “These are generally made of short sprigs of boxwood or other greenery and are hung where you would traditionally find mistletoe.”
If you want to create a hanging decoration with natural materials, all you need is a potato, wire and cut greenery. Using the potato as a base, fasten a piece of wire for hanging and then insert sprigs of greenery until the potato is covered. The potato's moisture will help keep the cut greenery fresh. Once finished inserting the sprigs, decorate with ribbons, berries, mistletoe or other items to help complete the look.
Another craft option is creating a nature wreath. First, collect items such as a grapevine wreath, acorns, twigs, pine cones, lichens and any other desired materials. Place these items around the wreath and hot glue them into place. Add ribbons and other materials to complete the look.
To be a little more creative, try creating bark owls. Begin by collecting pine bark, acorns, twigs and seeds.
“Gently chip the bark into the shape of an owl, then glue two acorn caps to the bark to create the owl’s eyes,” Edwards said. “Glue a seed under the eyes for the owl’s beak. Glue the owl to a branch for display.”
— Dee writes for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. For information on topics related to the home and garden, contact any ACES office. The Limestone County office is at 1109 W. Market St. in Athens. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, visit www.aces.edu or call 256-232-5510.
