Mr. Cecil Jerry Reece, 72, of Athens, Ala., passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home. Mr. Reece was born on December 23, 1947 in Decatur, Ala., to Cecil E. Reece and Birdie Mae Pitts Reece. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchild, Jackson Holt. Mr. Reece is survived b…