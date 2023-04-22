Home renovation projects are significant undertakings. It is common for homeowners who may not have the time nor the expertise to do the work themselves to call in professionals to tackle these jobs.
One of those local professionals, state-licensed contractor Mike Littrell of Athens Handyman Service LLC, is quick to offer expert advice about how to find a contractor that will work best for your project.
“The first thing I’d tell a homeowner is that you need to find your contractor, at the least, four to five months before you want the work done,” Littrell said.
Given the building boom in Limestone County, that time frame isn’t a surprise, and Littrell said that, depending on the job, it could be even further out for some renovations. A painting job, he said, might only be a few days or weeks out, but a bathroom renovation could be months or even years in the making.
But after you decide on the timing of your project needs, there are other considerations.
“Another key to finding a contractor is calling around,” Littrell said. “Check with lumber companies — ask who they would refer you to. Check with the Better Business Bureau.”
In other words, “Do your research. That’s important if you’re going to spend $20,000-$40,000 on a project,” he said.
According to the home improvement resource, HomeGuide.com, for a bathroom remodel — which is one of the more popular improvement projects — installation and labor accounts for 10 to 25 percent of the total project cost.
Materials used account for the other components of an overall project cost. Homeowners negotiate the best rates possible by obtaining a number of bids from contractors, spelling out both labor and material costs and determining their best option. Here’s how to compare bids.
Check as many reviews as possible
In addition to checking with your local lumber company and the BBB, as Littrell suggests, homeguide.com also offers that you should ask friends for recommendations. A contractor who seems too good to be true will not necessarily be so, but it’s still best to vet each professional thoroughly prior to signing a contract.
Cost basis vs bid basis
Certain contractors will produce an estimate based on the best guess of the cost of supplies then add on a flat fee or percentage for their services. This is called a cost basis bid. Others will create a bid that includes all their anticipated supply and labor costs, known as a bid basis bid. Know what you’re getting to make the most accurate comparison.
Create a master itemized checklist
It’s easy to explain the project differently from one contractor to another when doing so verbally. That may result in a different plan and price. Rather, make a checklist of what you want done and have several copies to give to the contractors with whom you meet. This makes it easier to compare costs line by line.
Have specific materials in mind
Make sure bids are based on the same materials and tasks. For example, if you’re comparing window replacement quotes, be sure that each quote is based on the same window material and coating. Vinyl replacement windows may not cost the same as fiberglass or wood.
It is much easier to compare pricing when contractors provide estimates reflecting the same materials. and this, Littrell said, is the value in having a good relationship with your contractor.
“Your contractor should be able to guide a customer,” he said. “Every job is different.”
Small versus big contracting companies
Some bids may differ based on the manpower of the company. One contractor may view a project as an easy one that can be slipped right into the schedule. Another may have to devote more time and effort if it is being undertaken by one or two people. This can affect cost in the quote. Furthermore, a contractor who does a lot of advertising in print, television or online, or has an office or warehouse space may have extra overhead costs that are passed on to the customer.
Doing your own demo
Figure out if the contractor will allow you to perform a portion of the tear-out, clean-up or other tasks to save on labor costs. Make sure this is included in the bid.
Comparing contractor work bids can be tricky, but it helps homeowners know they’re getting the best value for their money.
