Given the ever-vibrant nature of real estate buying and selling in North Alabama, there’s one main mistake buyers and sellers can make in the process, a local expert said: Going it alone.
Sometimes the idea of going it on your own can lead to a fulfilling adventure — but go that route with buying or selling a home and you might miss out, said Caleb McConnell, president of the Athens-Limestone Association of Realtors.
“Some people will lean on their relatives for information that might not be correct,” McConnell said. “I’ve seen buyers miss out on a property they really loved because they didn’t lean on their agent.”
“That’s especially true today,” he said. “For the first time, we’ve had both a buyers’ and sellers’ market, if that makes sense. Top dollar for homes, but low mortgage rates.”
And although the market has cooled “just a bit” from a year ago, it’s still volatile.
“More people are coming here than ever. That started years and years ago, and now we’re seeing the ripple effects of that,” McConnell said.
“A broad view would be that there’s a bit less pressure,” he said. “Not as many bidding wars going on, and there are less investors in the market. The inventory is going up a bit — and that can take a bit more time. But, buyers typically don’t have to make a decision in an hour anymore.”
Building a relationship can mean hiring a coach
Realtors and agents are not only there to “act as liaisons” in the buying and selling process, they’re there to help “educate and provide guidance and market knowledge for future homebuyers” — much as a coach is there for their team, McConnell said.
And he should know. A former Wildcats standout quarterback, McConnell would join the coaching staff at West Limestone after graduating from college, and it was this path that led him to the real estate business — and offering market advice — today.
In some ways, McConnell said, his path was laid out earlier in life. He’d been involved with his family’s appraisal business from his teens; and later, as a coach, when his colleagues and former players would come to him for counsel, McConnell realized he had not only a passion to share what he had learned about the real estate business, but to help guide in a direction that would best position his friends in the buying or selling field.
“For 15 years, I worked for an appraisal firm,” McConnell said. “So, I got to see the back side of things. When I was a coach at West Limestone I got my (real estate agent) license, so in a way I’ve always been in the real estate business.”
And after being in that business for so long, he said he knows the most important question a prospective home buyer can ask a prospective agent.
“The main question you need to ask,” McConnell said, “is, why did you become an agent?”
After that, the questions should become more businesslike.
Is there value in the property? If the home is structurally sound — questions such as those, he said.
For those answers, a professional is called for, and this is where agents and Realtors can help those looking to buy and sell avoid mistakes: McConnell said he is in the business of not only educating buyers — “that’s what we do” — but also other professionals.
“My hope is to better educate all agents to help them do what they do,” he said, noting that the difference between an agent and a Realtor is that a Realtor is a real estate agent who is a member of the National Association of Realtors with expectations and responsibilities of the national organization.
Beyond education, though, McConnell said that having professional representation of any licensed agent protects those they represent.
“We have not only a fiduciary obligation, we have the knowledge about local housing and locations,” McConnell said. “We lean on a lot of people: attorneys, home inspectors, lenders, appraisals — ensuring that their information is true and correct.”
Ensuring, he said, that the home buying and selling adventure is made on a solid foundation.
10 benefits of working with a local licensed real estate agent when buying a home1. They’ll get you a better price.
2. They’ll save you time.
3. They have access to the Multiple Listing Service.
4. They have an inner professional network.
5. They have ethics and expertise.
6. They know the lay of Limestone County.
7. They know the market.
8. They understand the complexities of real estate transactions.
9. They are motivated to help you find a home.
10. You don’t make a financial investment in an agent, the seller does.
