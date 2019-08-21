Works by a former Athens State University student and a current senior will be on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur as part of ongoing and upcoming exhibits.
Brooke Alexander, an Athens native and a 2015 Athens State University graduate, will have pieces shown as part of Zeuxis' “My Studio” exhibit in the main gallery. Alexander is now a visiting professor at the University of Mississippi.
The exhibit opened Aug. 15 and will run through Friday, Oct. 25. An opening reception will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. The exhibit and reception are both free and open to the public.
The ACA, at 133 Second Ave. NE, is a collaborative project between Athens State University and Calhoun Community College.
Still-life painter
Zeuxis, an association of still-life painters, was founded by Phyllis Floyd and several of her painter colleagues in her New York City loft in 1994. The association’s name derives from the ancient Greek still-life painter, Zeuxis, whose career flourished during the fifth century B.C.
Zeuxis exhibitions have appeared in more than 50 commercial galleries, museums and college exhibition spaces across the country and have been reviewed in The New York Times, The New York Observer, The New York Sun, and numerous other publications.
Also featured in the exhibit is Philip Jackson, associate professor of painting at the University of Mississippi, who will be guest speaker. Alexander is one of Jackson's former students. She earned her master of fine arts degree from the University of Mississippi in 2018 and now resides in Oxford, Mississippi. She teaches painting, drawing and 2D classes at the university.
“I can remember when I couldn’t read, but I cannot remember a time when I didn’t draw,” she said of her desire to be an artist.
She considers herself a representational artist who works primarily in oil, charcoal and graphite. Her work has been shown regionally and nationally. Her oil painting, “Always already there,” will be displayed in the “My Studio” exhibit.
“I'm very proud to be a guest artist in a Zeuxis show, but this show particularly because it is being displayed at the Alabama Center for the Arts,” she said. “Calhoun Community College and Athens State University were my first academic homes, and I spent many hours at the ACA. Being able to show my painting in the ACA gallery alongside so many incredible artists is a true pleasure.”
'Wink!' senior show open
In addition to the “My Studio” exhibit, the ACA is also displaying “Wink!,” a special single-student senior showcase featuring the work of Rachel Jackson, an Athens State University graphic design major.
The exhibit, which is free to the public, will be on display through Monday.
“I always find it interesting each semester to see the overarching themes each student explores in their body of work and how those come to fruition in new and exciting ways in varied media,” said faculty show organizer Dr. Mary Beth Johns. “The students’ investigations of topics and technical skill during their time at Athens State are reflected in these works of art, and it is my desire to help them present that work in the best way possible for the public to enjoy their accomplishments.”
During her time in college, Jackson’s art earned her several honors and awards. In 2018, she won the WID-TVC Scholarship from the Women in Defense Tennessee Valley Chapter and she won gold and silver Addy Awards for her artwork from the American Advertising Association. Jackson plans to participate in the Disney College Program this fall, where the professional development opportunities offered will help prepare her for her dream career as a graphic design artist.
