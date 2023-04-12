Live music Friday, April 14, 5:30-7 p.m.
The Limestoners will perform in Merchants Alley in Downtown Athens.
Marbut’s tour
Saturday, April 15, 8-9 a.m.
Guided Walk of Marbut’s Bend Trail in Salem.
Plant sale Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Master Gardeners Plant Sale at Athens Middle School.
Car show Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Eli’s Block Party 10th Annual Car Show Lindsay Lane Baptist Church
History walk Satuday, April 15, 10-11 a.m.
Tourism’s Free Walking Tour of Downtown. Meet at the Visitors Center 100 N. Beaty at 9:45 a.m.
Earth Day Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Earth Day & Outdoor Expo at Athens State University Gymnasium
Concert Saturday, April 15, 6-8 p.m.
ASU Community Band Spring Concert
