Live music Friday, April 14, 5:30-7 p.m.

The Limestoners will perform in Merchants Alley in Downtown Athens.

Marbut’s tour

Saturday, April 15, 8-9 a.m.

Guided Walk of Marbut’s Bend Trail in Salem.

Plant sale Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Master Gardeners Plant Sale at Athens Middle School.

Car show Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Eli’s Block Party 10th Annual Car Show Lindsay Lane Baptist Church

History walk Satuday, April 15, 10-11 a.m.

Tourism’s Free Walking Tour of Downtown. Meet at the Visitors Center 100 N. Beaty at 9:45 a.m.

Earth Day Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Earth Day & Outdoor Expo at Athens State University Gymnasium

Concert Saturday, April 15, 6-8 p.m.

ASU Community Band Spring Concert

