Seniors lunch and oldies band Thursday, April 20, 1 p.m.
Seniors Lunch and Oldies Band at Yesterday’s 15631 Brownsferry Rd Athens, Al (256) 232-2506
Chamber Night in the Alley Thursday, April 20, 4-6 p.m.
Free Music, Networking & Happy Hour at Merchant’s Alley in downtown Athens.
Willie’s Gift Documentary Thursday, April 20, 6:30 p.m.
A film about the 1975 Athens Golden Eagles at Athens High School. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite
Night at the Derby Friday, April 21, 6-8 p.m.
Boys & Girls Clubs Fundraiser at AL Veterans Event Center.678-237-5131
ASU walking tour Saturday, April 22, 10-11 a.m.
Free Walking Tour of ASU. Meet at Athens Visitors Center.
Canine Expo Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Canine Expo at Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. Free admission.
Praise in the Alley Sunday, April 23, 4-7 p.m.
Free Praise and Worship.
Rails to Trails Saturday, April 22
Visit Elkmont to celebrate National Rails to Trails Day.
