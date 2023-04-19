Rails to Trails

Visitors and their horses cross through a covered bridge on Elkmont’s Rails to Trails.

 courtesy photo

Seniors lunch and oldies band Thursday, April 20, 1 p.m.

Seniors Lunch and Oldies Band at Yesterday’s 15631 Brownsferry Rd Athens, Al (256) 232-2506

Chamber Night in the Alley Thursday, April 20, 4-6 p.m.

Free Music, Networking & Happy Hour at Merchant’s Alley in downtown Athens.

Willie’s Gift Documentary Thursday, April 20, 6:30 p.m.

A film about the 1975 Athens Golden Eagles at Athens High School. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite

Night at the Derby Friday, April 21, 6-8 p.m.

Boys & Girls Clubs Fundraiser at AL Veterans Event Center.678-237-5131

ASU walking tour Saturday, April 22, 10-11 a.m.

Free Walking Tour of ASU. Meet at Athens Visitors Center.

Canine Expo Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Canine Expo at Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. Free admission.

Praise in the Alley Sunday, April 23, 4-7 p.m.

Free Praise and Worship.

Rails to Trails Saturday, April 22

Visit Elkmont to celebrate National Rails to Trails Day.

