Coffee with the Sheriff Thursday, April 27, 7-9 a.m.
Come have Coffee With Sheriff McLaughlin at Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. AL Hwy. 99.
Seniors lunch and music Thursday, April 27, 10 a.m. 12 p.m.
Free Lunch & Live Music for Seniors at Athens Activity Center. 912 W. Pryor St.
Chamber masquerade ball Thursday, April 27, 4:30 -8 p.m.
Athens- Limestone County Chamber of Commerce Masquerade Ball. AL Veterans Event Center.
Fridays after five Friday, April 28, 5-8:30 p.m.
Fridays After Five on the Square. Live Music. Food Trucks.
Car show Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Athens Cars on the Square. $20 per vehicle. No charge for spectators.
Walking tours Saturday, April 29, 10-11 a.m.
Athens Historic Walking Tours. Beaty District. Free. Meet at Athens Visitors Center 100. N. Beaty St.
Tablescape designs Sunday, April 30, 1-4 p.m.
Tablescape Designs at The Donnell House. $10 at the door. 601 S. Clinton Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.