Coffee with the Sheriff Thursday, April 27, 7-9 a.m.

Come have Coffee With Sheriff McLaughlin at Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. AL Hwy. 99.

Seniors lunch and music Thursday, April 27, 10 a.m. 12 p.m.

Free Lunch & Live Music for Seniors at Athens Activity Center. 912 W. Pryor St.

Chamber masquerade ball Thursday, April 27, 4:30 -8 p.m.

Athens- Limestone County Chamber of Commerce Masquerade Ball. AL Veterans Event Center.

Fridays after five Friday, April 28, 5-8:30 p.m.

Fridays After Five on the Square. Live Music. Food Trucks.

Car show Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Athens Cars on the Square. $20 per vehicle. No charge for spectators.

Walking tours Saturday, April 29, 10-11 a.m.

Athens Historic Walking Tours. Beaty District. Free. Meet at Athens Visitors Center 100. N. Beaty St.

Tablescape designs Sunday, April 30, 1-4 p.m.

Tablescape Designs at The Donnell House. $10 at the door. 601 S. Clinton Ave.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you