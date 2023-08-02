Farm Heritage Days
Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5
American Farm Heritage Days at Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. Fish Fry. Live Music. Antique Farm Equipment & Steam Engines. Craft Vendors. $5 each. Kids 12 and younger free. Free Parking. Call (256) 762-2739 for more information.
Coffee Call Saturday, Aug. 5, 8-9:30 a.m.
Veterans and their families are invited for breakfast and fellowship at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archive (100 West Pryor Street in Athens). Call (256) 771-7578 for more information.
Farmers Market Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Athens Farmers Market 409 W. Green St. Fresh produce, baked goods, arts & crafts. Live music. Food trucks.
Art walk Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Athens Art Walk on the Square — Theme Dog Days of Summer. Start at High Cotton Arts at 103 West Washington Street and pick up a brochure to visit other participating art studios and more.
Rodeo Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5
Ardmore Police & Fire Rodeo at John Barnes Park. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for children 6-12 and those younger than 5 are admitted for free.
