Free art exhibit{byline}Provided by the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association
1.
Friday, Feb. 10, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
FREE Art Exhibit at Alabama Center for the Arts
2. ‘Hidden Figures’ movie night
Friday, Feb. 10, 5 p.m.
Celebrate Black History Month at Athens State University at a FREE movie night, snacks and crafts included. Watch “Hidden Figures” in McCandless Theatre at 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Multicultural Empowerment Club and The Office of Student Activities.
3. Free veteran breakfast
Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 a.m.
Free Breakfast for Veterans. Alabama Amvets Post 21 at 22769 Black Road. Only $6 to the Public and Veterans eat FREE
4. Father-Daughter Dance
Saturday, Feb. 10, 6-8:30 p.m.
Father-Daughter Dance at Athens First United Methodist Church
5. Superbowl watch parties
Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. (Village Pizza), 3 p.m. (Limestone Legends)
Superbowl Watch Parties at Village Pizza (for all ages) and Limestone Legends Billiards (for those 21 and up)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.