Free art exhibit

1.

Friday, Feb. 10, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

FREE Art Exhibit at Alabama Center for the Arts

2. ‘Hidden Figures’ movie night

Friday, Feb. 10, 5 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month at Athens State University at a FREE movie night, snacks and crafts included. Watch “Hidden Figures” in McCandless Theatre at 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Multicultural Empowerment Club and The Office of Student Activities.

3. Free veteran breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 a.m.

Free Breakfast for Veterans. Alabama Amvets Post 21 at 22769 Black Road. Only $6 to the Public and Veterans eat FREE

4. Father-Daughter Dance

Saturday, Feb. 10, 6-8:30 p.m.

Father-Daughter Dance at Athens First United Methodist Church

5. Superbowl watch parties

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. (Village Pizza), 3 p.m. (Limestone Legends)

Superbowl Watch Parties at Village Pizza (for all ages) and Limestone Legends Billiards (for those 21 and up)

