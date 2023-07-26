OKA KAPASSA event Wednesday, July 26, 2-3 p.m.
Free Native American OKA KAPASSA event at Athens Public Library 106 Jefferson St. Athens, AL.
Coffee with the Sheriff Thursday, July 27, 7-9 a.m.
Coffee with the Sheriff at the Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena Hwy 99.
Kiddie Carnival Thursday-Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Last Weekend for Kiddie Carnival!
Fridays after five
Friday, July 28, 5-8:30 p.m.
Trick Zipper Live in Concert on the Square. Food Trucks Open at 5:00 pm. Bring your chairs for music from 7- 8:30 pm.
Farmers market Saturday, July 29, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Saturday Farmers Market 409 W. Green St. Athens
Summer BBQ Saturday-Sunday, July 29-30, 12-4 p.m.
Summer BBQ at Whistle Hollow, Lofton Hall Rd, Ardmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.