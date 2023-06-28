Coffee with the Sheriff Thursday, June 29, 7-9 a.m.
Coffee with the Sheriff at Rodeo Arena Hwy. 99
Kiddie Carnival Thursday, June 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Lion’s Club Kiddie Carnival 309 E. Forrest St. Athens. Cash only.
Free movie Friday, June 30, 3-5 p.m.
Free PG Movie at Athens Public Library Call (256) 232-1233 for more info.
Happy hour
Friday, June 30, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The last Merchants Alley Happy Hour of the summer will be at 107 N. Jefferson St. Athens. It will be followed by free live music on the Athens Square during Fridays After Five.
Coffee Call Saturday, July 1, 8-9:30 a.m.
Coffee Call at AL Veterans Museum, 100 Pryor St. Athens for Veterans and their families.
Yoga and books Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m.
Yoga and Book Sale at Houston Memorial Library
Summer fun feset Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Summer Fun Fest at Trinity School $15. Call (256) 777-4613 for more info.
