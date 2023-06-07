Preschool storytime
Wednesday, June 7, 9:30 a.m.
Preschool Storytime at the Athens Public Library every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., or 10:30 a.m. for ages 3-5.
Singing in the Park Friday, June 9, 6-8:30 p.m.
Athens Big Spring Memorial Park. Food trucks vendors and face painting available starting at 6 p.m with free Live Music by Matt Prater from 7-8:30 p.m.
Farmers Market Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Athens Farmers Market. Green St.
Free fishing day Saturday, June 10
Free Fishing Day is June 10. Everyone can fish recreationally in public waters without a fishing license. National Fishing and Boating Week June 3-11, 2023. Learn more at https://www.outdooralabama.com/fishing/free-fishing-day.
North Alabama Airfest Saturday-Sunday, June 10-11
North Alabama Airfest — Pryor Field Regional Airport
Ardmore Market Day Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Shop 100 small businesses at one time! Food trucks. www.the-rustic-willow.com
Elkmont spring fest Saturday, June 10, 4-9 p.m.
Enjoy local food, live music, craft vendors and a cruise-in.
