Widows tea Friday, March 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Widows Tea at Friendship at Cambridge.
Tennessee River clean up
Saturday, March 25, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
TVA & Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful Host TN River Clean Up. Meet at Cowford Campground at 8:00 am. Free Breakfast. Gloves, vests, litter grabbers, buckets, and trash bags will be provided! Volunteers are welcome to bring their boats, kayaks, or canoes. We urge you to wear the proper clothing and footwear. Call (256)-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com to register or for more information.
City wanderers Saturday, March 25, 9:30 a.m.
Meet at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center and walk with the Capital City Wanderers Walking Club. We will go to Ro’s Grille on Hobbs Street afterward for lunch. For more info call: 256.656.4335.
Sunday brunch Sunday, March 26, 11:30 a.m.
New Orleans Inspired Sunday Brunch at Canebrake. Must RSVP by Friday, March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.