Coffee with the sheriff Thursday, March 30, 7-9 a.m.
Coffee with the sheriff at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.
Career fair Thursday, March 30, 4-6:30 p.m.
Spring Career Fair 2023 at Athens State University
Coffee Call Saturday, April 1, 8-9 a.m.
Coffee Call Alabama Veteran’s Museum Breakfast and fellowship
Child abuse prevention festival Saturday, April 1, ~11:30 a.m.
The Limestone Child Advocacy Center is hosting a festival for the public in the Limestone County Courthouse Annex parking lot.
Historic walks Saturday, April 1, 10-11 a.m.
April Saturday free Historic Tour of the Houston District. Meet at Athens Visitors Center at 9:45 with comfortable shoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.