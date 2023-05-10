Senior recognition Thursday, May 11, 6:30 p.m.
Tech School Senior Recognition Ceremony. Limestone County Courthouse East Side.
Fresh flower Friday Friday, May 12, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
1818 Farms Fresh Flower Friday. Mooresville.
Bingo
Friday, May 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free County Wide Bingo for seniors at Central Church of Christ. Hwy 31 Athens
Happy hour Friday, May 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Merchants Alley Happy Hour. Free Live Music.
Singing in the park Friday, May 12, 6-8:30 p.m.
Singing in the Park. Free Concert in Athens Big Spring Park. Food Trucks at 6pm. Tomcat & Bark the Dawg 7-8:30 pm. Bring Chairs.
Free breakfast Saturday, May 13, 7-9:30 a.m.
FREE Breakfast for Veterans & First Responders. Amvets. Black Road.
Truck & tractor pull Saturday, May 13
Ardmore Truck & Tractor Pull. Ardmore. Gates open at 9 am.
