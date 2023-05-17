National Tourism Day Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Ardmore Welcome Center (which is now temporarily located at 108 Cloverleaf Drive) is hosting its Annual National Tourism Day Celebration. A special day of fun, coupons, promotions, and displays. Call (256)-232-5630 for more information.
LCSO slack Thursday, May 18, 8 a.m.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Slack will be on Thursday and continue until all contestants have run; it is $5 to participate.
Special Needs Rodeo Friday, May 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Special Needs Rodeo.
Happy hour Friday, May 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
Merchants Alley Happy Hour. Free live music.
Rodeo May 19-20, 8 p.m.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo will be Friday and gates open at 6 p.m.
Hazardous waste collection Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
There will be a free Hazardous Waste Collection event at Athens Middle School for TVs, paint products, automotive fluids, household cleaners, medications, and mercury. Other electronics, explosives, and radioactive waste will not be accepted.
Movie premiere Sunday, May 21, 4-7:30 p.m.
Double Movie Premiere at Princess Theatre to show “The Third Saturday in October” filmed in Athens, starring Lead Actor Antonio Woodroof from Tanner and Athens Producer Frank Crafts.
