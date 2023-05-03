Senior fun fest Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
FREE. Athens Activity Center 912 W. Pryor St. Bingo, Prizes, Food, Entertainment, Resources for Seniors
National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 4, 12 p.m.
Athens Limestone Ministerial Alliance will be hosting the National Day of Prayer event on the east steps of the courthouse.
Sporting Clay Tournament Friday, May 5, 8:30 a.m.
Sporting Clay Tournament Wooley Springs Road Athens
Happy hour Friday, May 5, 5:30-7 p.m.
Free Live Music Happy Hour in Merchants Alley Athens
Bass tournament
Saturday, May 6
City of Athens 12th Annual Bass Tournament Ingalls Harbor Decatur. www.athensal.us
Coffee call Saturday, May 6, 8-9:30 a.m.
Coffee Call for Veterans & Families Alabama Veteran’s Museum, 100 Pryor St W. Athens
Yoga Saturday, May 6, 9-10 a.m.
Free Yoga at Houston Public Library & Museum 101 N. Houston St. Athens
Howell Sledge Revu
Saturday, May 6, 5-9 p.m.
The Howell Sledge Revu at Yesterday’s Event Center. 15631 Brownsferry Rd, Athens (256) 232-2506
