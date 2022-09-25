James Mabron Hargrove was born Feb. 8, 1931, in Limestone County to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hargrove. He attended Athens High School and served in the United States Army.
He enlisted in the US Army and earned the rank of Master Sergeant. He was attached to 1st Platoon, B Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division and served in Vietnam. He began his tour on June 4, 1966.
On Sept. 29, 1966, Hargrove died from wounds he received while in action in the Phu Yen Province, South Vietnam. Several articles were published in the days following his death.
Athens Alabama Courier, Oct. 6, 1966,An Athens native M/Sgt. James Mabron Hargroves, who died in Vietnam on Sept. 29 of wounds received in action, will be buried in Dayton, Ohio, tomorrow (Friday) morning.
An aunt, Mrs. Howard Wakham, 303 East Pryor St., said M/Sgt Hargroves’ body arrives in Dayton from Vietnam at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The last rites for the 34-year-old former Athens High School student and Air Force career soldier will be accompanied by full military honors.
Burial will be in a cemetery in Dayton where he and his wife were making their home before he left a few months ago for overseas duty.
On hand in Dayton when M/Sgt. Hargrove’s body arrived Wednesday were his father, Roy W. Hargroves, 205 Elm St. and two sisters, Mrs. Arthur Davis, Airport subdivision and the former Ruth Hargroves, who lives in Detroit. The daughter accompanied their father to Dayton Tuesday. A brother, Leroy Hargroves, who lives in Dayton, was also at the airport.
Information received by the father indicated M/Sgt Hargroves was improving from his wounds, received in combat, but late last week was notified of his death on Sept. 29.
Athens (AL) Limestone Democrat, Oct. 11, 1966,Among those attending the funeral of M/Sgt. James M. Hargrove, Friday in Dayton, Ohio were Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hargrove, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Davis, Mr. and Mrs. L. B. Clem, Athens, Mrs. James Klimkeidiaz of Piedmont, who joined the family here.
Athens Alabama Courier, Oct. 20, 1966,The ALABAMA COURIER and LIMESTONE DEMOCRAT received the following information last week from the soldier’s widow Mrs. Elizabeth Hargrove, Dayton, Ohio.
She reported that her husband had died of wounds sustained in action in Viet Nam and had died later in the Philippines on Sept. 29.
M/Sgt. Hargrove was buried with full military honors Friday, Oct. 7, at Dayton. His widow said he planned to retire from the service and attend college in Dayton.
He had 18 years with the U.S. Army Airborne Division. The 35-year-old soldier attended Athens High School and graduated while in the Army.
He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hargrove.
James Hargrove is buried in the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. He is also honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. Panel 11e, Line 28. He was awarded the following commendations for service to his country.
• Purple Heart
•Combat Infantryman Badge
• Marksmanship Badge
• Parachutist Badge
• National Defense Service Medal
• Vietnam Campaign Medal
• Vietnam Service Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Vietnam Gallantry Cross
• Army Good Conduct Medal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.