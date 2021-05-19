The Calhoun Community College Workforce Solutions team has teamed up with Fractal Brewing to offer an introduction to home brewing course this summer.
“When the college was initially approached by Fractal Brewing with the opportunity to offer a home brewing, we were excited, as this is something we have never offered at Calhoun,” said Houston Blackwood, director of CWS. “We immediately researched the terms and liabilities and presented the proposed course layout to the Alabama Community College System and received approval to proceed with the course.”
According to the American Homebrewers Association, which is the leading organization dedicated to advancing and educating people on the hobby of homebrewing, more than 1.1 million people in the United States currently homebrew their beer. Research also shows that 40% of those individuals began the hobby within the last several years.
“In CWS, we always try to think outside of the box with our course offerings,”said Jennifer Geiger, CWS project manager. “Having an opportunity to learn brewing inside of a brewery taught by real-world experts is not only fun for those who want something to do in their spare time, but it is also great experience for anyone interested in opening a private brewery as well.”
The course will be taught by Bradley “Robo” Robinson, a Huntsville native and veteran in the brewing industry. Having brewed for more than 10 years and holding several certifications from Cicerone Certification Program for German beer, Robison brings a wealth of knowledge to this program.
Class participants will gain hands-on experience with brewing equipment, proper cleaning, brewing process, fermentation and well as packaging.
“Calhoun’s introduction to home brewing course is truly designed for the beer enthusiasts who want to explore the craft of brewing,” Blackwood said. “The real magic of this course lies not only in the knowledge and skills gained upon completion, but the opportunity to also take the advanced course, which offers an industry-accepted brewer’s apprentice certificate. With that certificate, students have the potential for direct hire as an assistant brewer at most craft beer breweries.”
Classes will run June 15 through July 27 and will be held at Fractal Brewing Project, Education Room, 3200 Leeman Ferry Road SW, Huntsville. The deadline to apply is May 28.
Classes will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost of the course is $320, plus about $80 for additional materials needed for the course that must be purchased prior to the class.
Visit www.calhoun.edu/brewing to learn more or to register for the course.
