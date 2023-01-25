Quantifiable metrics don’t lie, and they sure paint a picture of who we might be as people, consumers, and artists.
In 2022 I made a concerted effort to listen to a wide variety of artists and genres. I listened to a heavy mix of mainstream artists like Taylor Swift and Hozier and small artists like Amigo the Devil and Jarod Noel, with small artists being the majority of my streams.
Obscurify gives me an obscurity rating of 94 percent, meaning I listen to more obscure music than 94 percent of other Spotify users, so I’d like to think I have achieved my goal of listening to more small artists.
According to Obscurify, my most obscure artists currently are Megan Brown, Jarod Noel, Semler, Andrew Montana, and Joe Pug.
Spotify and Apple Music took no prisoners in 2022, none of us were spared of the embarrassment of our Spotify Wrapped and Apple Replay playlists last month, myself included.
Unfortunately for my Spotify Wrapped, I didn’t listen to any single track from an obscure or small artist enough for it to make my top 15, except for a song from Amigo the Devil.
Top 10 Songs of 2022:
Boyfriend — Dove Cameron
Sand in my Boots — Morgan Wallen
Still Don’t Know My Name — Labrinth
Strawberry Wine — Deana Carter
Forefathers — Liam St. John
The Very First Night — Taylor Swift
Like Real People Do — Hozier
All For Us — Labrinth, Zendaya
Cocaine and Abel — Amigo the Devil
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
2022 honorable mentions:
Ivy — Taylor Swift
Crimson and Clover — Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Taste of You — Rezz, Dove Cameron
This Kiss — Faith Hill
Call it what you will — Joe Pug
What does my 2022 wrapped say about me as a person, consumer, and artists?
For 2023, I have doubled down my efforts to stream small artists with greater consistency than mainstream artists and my current metrics reflect that.
Top 10 currently:
Cornbread and Butterbeans — Carolina Chocolate Drops
Dooley’s Farm (feat. Billy Strings) — Molly Tuttle
Take me to Church — Hozier
Something in the Orange — Zach Bryan
Cocaine and Abel — Amigo the Devil
Just my record player — Jennifer Nettles
Way of the Triune God — Tyler Childers
Space and Time — S.G. Goodman
Sorry — James and the Shame
Plastic Jesus — Tia Blake
One thing that is consistent between my top 10 2022, current top 10, and my top 10 all time is my tendency to listen to many different genres. There is no one genre that I necessarily like more than another, I think every genre is equal and has something to offer us.
My top 10 all time offers artists from rock, musical theatre, country, bluegrass, and multiple sub-genres therein. The same can be said of my top 10 2022 and current top 10.
Even as a non-Christian, Christian artists like Semler, Jarod Noel, and Brandon Lake find their way into my top 10s because even they have something to offer listeners, Christian or non-Christian.
Some of the most gifted songwriters of all time fall into spiritual and traditional genres, and I think we have a lot to learn from their stories both as consumers and artists.
Bonus top 10 all time:
Travelin Thru — Dolly Parton
Call me Cruella — Florence & The Machine
Little Miss Perfect — Taylor Louderman
Shake the Frost — Tyler Childers
Boyfriend — Dove Cameron
Bad Romance — Lady Gaga
Cocaine and Abel — Amigo the Devil
Jacob from the Bible — Jake Wesley Rogers
Graves Into Garden — Elevation Worship, Brandon Lake
Still Don’t Know My Name — Labrinth
What do your metrics say about you?
