Yoga is a practice that can allow you to center yourself and become more flexible.
“The intention is to become flexible,” yoga instructor Anna Pitts said. “Not even just flexible with your body, your muscles, your tendons, your ligaments, all of that, but it is coming into your mind.”
Yoga lowers blood pressure and anxiety levels.
“It’s been proven to bring up a state of calm and peace, which it does,” Pitts said.
It also presents physical benefits.
“You can get really toned arms and a really strengthened core and legs just from doing yoga. Especially if you can do it often,” Pitts said.
Not only is yoga a form of exercise and relaxation, it can be a religion, as well.
“Yoga itself is a religion,” Pitts said. “We’ve even being going over the yamas and the niyamas, which are like the 10 commandments. The way to live life and how to treat yourself and treat other people.”
This is also known as the eight limbs of yoga.
Pitts has participated in yoga for more than 20 years. While living in Seattle, her friend asked her to attend a class with her.
“And then I just started teaching myself. I just looked at everything that I could learn about yoga and learn different styles,” Pitts said. “I just knew that I wanted to be able to teach it at some point or at least get into it more deeply because I knew there was a lot to learn more than just 15 or 20 or 25 poses.”
She says it can become a complete lifestyle. Without yoga, she’s not sure she could have handled the stress of the last couple of years.
“There were times where, if I didn’t have a yoga practice, and I didn’t know how to meditate and I didn’t know how to be still, that I don’t think my mind would have been able to take as much stress as what came from the last year or so,” Pitts said.
The practice allowed her to realize that the things she was experiencing were only temporary and helped her to cope.
Pitts teaches yoga on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. at Driftwood Dragonfly in downtown Athens. More details can be found at https://www.driftwood-dragonfly.com/event-details/.
