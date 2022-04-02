A few years back, I was out in search of a new rosemary plant. Mine had succumbed to the subteen temperatures of that winter, and although big and healthy, the frozen air was too much for it. As I was leaving the nursery, I saw a beautiful tree. Not one to pass a thing of beauty, I investigated.
It was a hydrangea. A limelight hydrangea, to be exact. I had only ever seen hydrangea in bush form, so this really had my attention. After dropping an obnoxious number of hints to my menfolk that this would make a perfect anniversary or Mother’s Day gift, my boys came through, and it now lives happily in my backyard.
I also have Bigleaf Hydrangea, also called French Hydrangea, in my yard. This is the most common variety, with their big showy blooms in shades of pink, blue and white.
They reach a height and width between two to six feet, depending on the cultivar. These hydrangeas have classifications by flower type. Hortensias, commonly called mopheads, have ball-shaped flower clusters and Lace Caps, as the name would imply, have a center of tiny florets surrounded by showier flowers, creating a lacy appearance.
Big leaf hydrangea prefer acid-rich soil that is moist and well-drained. It requires afternoon shade. Most cultivars bloom on old wood, meaning on branches formed the previous year. Prune only the dead branches in spring, as removing all the branches will have the plant only producing foliage. Look carefully at branches for buds before removing.
Oakleaf hydrangea, which is Alabama’s state wildflower, reaches a height and width of four to six feet. They have coarse, large leaves that resemble oak leaves. The conical shaped flowers begin a soft green, turn creamy white and fade to rose or purplish-pink by July.
In fall, their foliage turns from tan to either cinnamon or burgundy red, depending on the cultivar, with exfoliating bark that adds striking interest to the fall landscape.
Oakleaf hydrangea also prefer rich soil that is well-drained. They are very sensitive to wet soils, which can cause root rot. Pests are rare on this native shrub; however, deer are fond of them.
Smooth hydrangea is particularly easy to grow and disease resistant. Prune after June flowers fade to promote the hydrangea to rebloom in early fall. They grow in partial sunlight to deep shade and moist, well-drained soil.
Annabelle is a smooth hydrangea cultivar that produces large, white, mophead flower clusters that can reach 12 inches in diameter. Because of the size of the blooms, the stems tend to droop. Pruning only the top 1/3 of the shrub’s height in early spring will help support the large flowers.
Finally, the Panicle hydrangea. This is the one that stole my heart. The “Limelight” panicle hydrangea boasts clusters of lime-green buds that open to creamy, white flowers, which turn pale green as they mature. It is grown in both tree and shrub form.
Panicle hydrangea are sun lovers, just like me. Keep them adequately moist and they can tolerate all-day sunlight, but prefers morning sun and afternoon shade. They grow best in rich, slightly acidic soil.
Panicle hydrangea produce conical flower clusters, which grow on new wood each year. They bloom from early summer into fall. Remove the previous year’s blooms in early spring. Panicle hydrangea can be cut back by 1/3 and dead wood removed to produce a bushier shrub. Other panicle cultivars to consider are Grandiflora, Brussels Lance and Tardiva.
One of the most common questions about hydrangea is how to change their color. Hydrangea that blooms white, such as Annabelle, will stay white. However, bigleaf, lacecap and mophead hydrangea can change from pink to purple to blue based on the soil pH.
Soil pH below 5.5, considered acidic soil, will turn blooms blue. Soil pH between 5.5 and 6.5 will have the flowers turning to shades of purple or with a combination of pink and blue tones. To achieve pink blooms, hydrangea require a more alkaline soil, with a pH of 6.5 or higher.
To raise soil pH in order to make blooms pink, limestone can be worked into the soil. To lower soil pH for blue flowers, soil acidifier/fertilizer solutions can be added or done naturally by mulching with pine needles. The process can take some time and will require multiple applications. It is always recommended to start the process with a soil test to see your starting point. Spring is a good time to start fertilizing hydrangea.
Be careful when changing soil pH, because surrounding plants can be affected, which may not necessarily enjoy the pH you are moving toward. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Kipp Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
