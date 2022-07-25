'Forest Folk: Book 2 of The Folklore Cycle' (Defiance Press), paperback, $18.5, 544 pages
It might not take a spell to change an award-winning political columnist into a fantasy writer — it could be argued that the two genres are not dissimilar — but how else to explain magic striking twice?
The sequel to John Hood’s fantastical debut assures us it can: “Forest Folk (Book 2 of the The Folklore Cycle)” now complements “Mountain Folk,” the first book of a series retelling the founding of America.
Filling Book 2 with familiar characters — three fairy rangers who helped found our nation — gives continuity to the cycle, but it also advances the story as these defenders of independence join forces with American folk heroes such as Davy Crockett, Ichabod Crane and a Cherokee hero, Junaluska, among others.
Or, as the author himself tell us, “You’ll find plenty of action and adventure, and Quakers. You’ll encounter young love and romantic complications and Elizabethan poetry, and a Goblin from Detroit with cold red eyes. You’ll witness epic battles from the War of 1812 that helped shaped the future of our country — and the very shape of our country.” Not to mention the ice giants and Cherokee river dragons.
That’s a tall order even for a book of tall tales, but Hood delivers.
While the two books might be best enjoyed in order — history, after all, is linear and a novel series builds upon itself — the author assures us that, though the forest is dark and deep, he’s left enough bread crumbs for us to find our way out.
And, more importantly, our way in.
“In his time, Har the Tower had encountered many different kinds of people. He’d trained with the burly, sour-faced Dwarfs and squabbled with skinny, sour-faced Lutki. He’d befriended a philosophical Sylph, an empathic Water Maiden, and Elf prince … and a brilliant Nunnehi scout. … Among humans, Har had … fished with Peter Muhlenberg, hunted with George Washington, saved the life of Thomas Jefferson, and fought alongside Alexander Hamilton. But as he lay on a small hill overlooking the Elk River … it occurred to Har that he’d never had a traveling companion quite like the one sprawled next to him in the high grass. She was curious, cunning, free-spirited and sarcastic. She had proved to be an expert archer (and) impressive tracker. … He couldn’t stand her.”
It’s this type of background, tucked quietly into story development, that sets the Folklore series apart from a less capable pen. Hood is not writing without a trail map and it’s likely he penned the entire cycle at one go. If not, it certainly reads as if he did.
Things are not always as they seem in Hood’s forest, and even the most ardent student of history will stumble upon enchanting misdirections that nevertheless point true north. This is history at its best: frolicking and fun, challenging and rewarding.
Read “Forest Folk” and you’ll note a slightly more mature pen than found in its predecessor — hundreds of pages and tens of thousands of words will do that to a writer — and Hood works hard at his craft.
It is no easy task bringing history to a present generation. The Folklore Cycle comes as close as we’re likely to get, and that is magical, indeed.
