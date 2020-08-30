Do you ever hear a strange bump in the night? Catch a shadow of movement from the corner of your eye when you’re home alone? Have chills go up your back in the midst of summer’s swelter?
Are you unable to explain how something you placed on the table in one room got to the other when you live alone? Maybe it’s time to develop some new skills — paranormal investigation skills — with an upcoming fundraiser happening in downtown Athens, inside the historic Gray and Holt Building.
Southern Ghost Girls Tours and Paranormal Investigations have partnered with Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association for a unique fundraiser, perfect for Halloween. This spooky-inspired yet scientific venture is set for Oct. 24 in the never-before-investigated and century-old building, which was once home to Dixie Theatre during the silent movie era, then community mercantile Gray and Son and later Gray and Holt.
Those interested in this exploration for the undead can choose from a 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. tour. Attendees are welcome to bring their own cameras and voice recorders, but a chance to use professional paranormal equipment will be provided. Be ready to go in search of disembodied voices, orbs and otherworldly efforts to make contact with the living that night.
Ticket seekers can visit Eventbrite.com and search "Athens, AL Gray and Holt" or visit Facebook and search for “Ghost Hunt and Paranormal Investigation, Gray and Holt on Market Street." Cost is $30 plus fees per person. A portion of the proceeds benefits ALCTA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
