If a painting of a sunflower is art, can not the sunflower also be art?
For many gardeners, their garden is their art. Gardeners are artists who work with living material to create a picturesque scene.
No small part of gardening is considering how the colors, shapes, and placement you have chosen paint an aesthetic picture.
Gardeners choose and place their flowers in a way that they find pleasing. It tells a story about who the gardener is and what’s important to them.
Like with traditional art forms, the art of gardening is about trusting the process.
First, they have a mound of soil, then soon a sprout of green; that green will grow and grow until, finally, a colorful flower blooms.
This is not dissimilar from the process of painting. It often takes many layers of paint before the work even remotely resembles any tangible thing.
Unlike traditional art forms, however, the art of gardening is multi-dimensional.
It isn’t just about what a plant comes to look like in the space it takes up, but it’s also about the way it compliments the weather, time and seasons, and the aroma it creates.
A garden at sunset will look completely different than a garden at sunrise and completely different from a garden in the middle of the day or at night.
The way you perceive it on a gloomy day will be completely different than your perception of it on a sunny day.
Spring flowers have a completely different feel around them than summer or fall or winter flowers.
These are all elements that gardeners take into consideration when creating their masterpieces.
Do they want a garden that will cheer them up with their lively colors as everything else around them dies? Or do they want a flower that comes to life as the rest of the world comes back to life?
Many gardeners, however, do not view their garden as art nor do they consider themselves an artist. Some consider themselves a scientist of sorts, maybe a collector, or perhaps even a connoisseur.
Regardless of a gardener’s intention behind their work, it is a picturesque sight to behold when the gardener’s vision comes together.
