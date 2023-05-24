JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — More than 900 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University's Spring 2023 commencement on April 29, including:
Mitchell E. Bryant of Decatur, Ala.
BriAnn N. Buford of Ardmore, Tenn.
Hayden B. Carter of Athens, Ala.
Sophia P. Castillo of Decatur, Ala.
Chloe G. Collins of Ardmore, Ala.
Luke E. Haymon of Athens, Ala.
A'Mya Hughes of Harvest, Ala.
William A. Hughes of Ardmore, Ala.
Arcadia C. Lopez of Athens, Ala.
Nancy Grace, famed victims' rights advocate and television legal analyst, was awarded an honorary doctorate and served as keynote speaker. The ceremony is archived on YouTube and the digital commencement program is available online. Learn how JSU makes every student feel special at commencement here.
About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University is located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta. The accredited university offers more than 150 courses of study at the undergraduate and graduate level, including three doctoral programs. Learn more at www.jsu.edu.
