The Athens Ladies Civitan Club has announced the following winners of two scholarships given to area graduating seniors who are members in good standing of the Athens Limestone Junior Civitan Club. Applicants must have achieved academic excellence, demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and participated in community volunteerism.
Samantha Norto
Samantha Norton graduates this month from Lindsay Lane Christian Academy (LLCA) with a GPA of 4.0 and plans to study nursing at the University of North Alabama.
In high school, Samantha was a member of two honor societies, a member of the LLCA Ministry Leadership and active in sports societies. She served on the Athens Mayor Youth Commission and participated in local volunteer opportunities. She also was accepted for medical shadowing programs with a local nurse practitioner and a local physician.
Samantha said that while she had always wanted to be a nurse and help people, through her four years in Junior Civitan she learned the importance of also giving back to the community through service projects. She served several club offices including chaplain her senior year.
Samantha is the daughter of Michael and Marti Norton of Athens.
Caleb Stubbs
Caleb will graduate this month from the Excalibur Christian School with a 4.0 GPA and plans to study economics and political science at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee with sights on law school to follow.
Caleb said Junior Civitan was the first club he ever joined followed by Beta Club and the Debate and Speech Club. In all three clubs he learned the value of community volunteerism. In Junior Civitan club he also received leadership training through serving as vice president for two years. In Beta he served as vice president and in Debate and Speech Club he served as head coach of the Lincoln Douglas Debate.
During the last two years Caleb accrued close to 100 hours in volunteerism. This experience opened his eyes, he said, to the wide range of needs in the community. He especially enjoyed working on projects supporting the special needs community through Civitan, Beta and the Make A Way Foundation. From those experiences he says he feels he make a contribution as a lawyer by defending the innocent and fighting the injustices that often fall mostly on the weak and helpless.
Caleb is the son of Matt and Ashley Stubbs of Madison.
For more information on Athens Ladies Civitan Club and how to attend a meeting, contact Susan Anderson at (256)-278-5318 or Phyllis Condon at 850-255-0399.
