Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful announced that they will donate the equipment from the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, valued at $150,000, to the Limestone County Commission.
They are donating the equipment to the commission to aid them in their new Recycling Program, which will be led by Limestone County commissioners and recycling specialist Keri Chalmers.
While the commission focuses on the facilities, KALB said that they want to focus on support and education.
“We are excited that the Limestone County Commission can bring recycling back to Limestone County, and we are here to support them in any way we can,” a statement from the organization said. “We are ready to step back into the classrooms and help educate students on the importance of recycling and maintaining a healthy environment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.