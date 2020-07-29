Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful recently held its Earthy Art Contest. Participants were asked to walk in their neighborhoods, in a park, on a trail, along a creek or anywhere they could observe nature. They were also asked participants to find items that were interesting and use their imagination to create and art project. Prizes for each age category were $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.

Art Contest 5

Azriel Donahue took first place in the 11- to 14-year-old category. She created four pictures using a technique called flower pounding which transfers the colors of plants to white cotton or water color painting.
Art Contest 4

Alex Hansen won first place in the 8- to 10-year-old category for her photo display representing the beauty of Limestone County. Hansen recently got a new camera.
Art contest 1

Iris Orfield tied for first place in the 5- to 7-year-old category. She used leaves and flowers to create a unicorn, one of her favorite creatures.
Art contest 2

Evie Pounders, right, tied for first place in the 5- to 7-year-old category. She stands with her sister, Genni, who won second place in the same age group. Evie transferred paint from leaves to her picture as well as painted seeds to make the rainbow.
Art contest 3

Joey and Samantha Hollie show their artwork. Joey tied for second place in the 5- to 7-year-old category and Samatha won third place in the same age group.
Art Contest 6

Robert Witherow won first place is the family category. Robert and his mother Olinka accepted his prize. Robert created a bunny using leaves and flowers.

Tags

Recommended for you