Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful recently held its Earthy Art Contest. Participants were asked to walk in their neighborhoods, in a park, on a trail, along a creek or anywhere they could observe nature. They were also asked participants to find items that were interesting and use their imagination to create and art project. Prizes for each age category were $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
KALB Earthy Art Contest
- The News Courier
