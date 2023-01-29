My ego has plummeted from narcissistic amateur chess player to humbled amateur chess player.
As Justin Timberlake once said, “What goes up, must come down,” or something like that.
It has happened. I finally lost to my mentor after six straight victories.
He finally beat me in a battle of wits. I regret to inform my readers that a mistake with my king would cost me the game in what could have gone the other way with just a couple different moves.
While I say I am no longer narcissistic, the fact I am writing about my loss as being something significant is pretty narcissistic.
Nevertheless, it is back to the book that came with my newest chess set to brush up on known skills and to add more to the ever-growing-but-still-small chess reservoir known as my brain.
One thing Kohl did tell me is I a have gotten so strong with my openings that I am actually ahead of the curve when we are playing over the board. What a compliment! And also a great sign of improvement.
Gone are the days where I hang my queen out to dry. Gone are the days where I make unforgivable moves (except that one time). Lastly, let us welcome in the days where I can wear my Zebra shirt with fit pride, as I am on a roll of attendance at the local YMCA (not a New Year’s Resolution).
This column will now dedicate itself to keeping up with my record in battle of wits games based on days spent at the gym since New Year’s (not a New Year’s resolution).
Days spent at the gym, as of Saturday, Jan. 28: 15 days
Record in battle of wits over that time span: 14 wins, 8 losses
