Downtown Athens will play host to the final Fridays After Five and Singing on The Square events of 2021 this week.
Several downtown restaurants and merchants will be open as late as 8 p.m. Friday to give patrons more time to come in during Athens Main Street’s Fridays After Five.
According to a release for the event, Beer Belly BBQ, Get Loaded, Mama’s Kitchen Cup Bap, Rocket City Popperz, Happi Pappi and Rita’s Italian Ice food trucks.
“We are excited to have another successful summer event in the heart and spirit of Limestone County,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “I encourage everyone to come out to historic downtown Athens for a night of fun with your family and friends.”
The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association will host Singing on The Square in conjunction with Fridays After Five. Jerome and Tiffany Malone of the Oasis: Christ’s Church in Athens, Oasis Worship & Praise, Will Stutts from Lindsay Lane Baptist Church, By Faith and Javan Bailey will be performing from 7-9 p.m. on the Limestone County Courthouse steps.
The concert is free and open to the public, with guests encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The performance will be held on the Marion Street side of the courthouse.
Vaccine clinic
Athens-Limestone Hospital will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during Fridays After Five. Walk-ins ages 12 and up will be accepted for the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.
Kid’s Corner
Athens State will also be hosting Kid’s Korner as part of its bicentennial celebration during Fridays After Five. The Kid’s Korner will have cornhole games, putt-putt golf, horseshoes and a craft station on the Market Street side of the courthouse lawn.
According to a release, the university is planning on hosting giveaways throughout the night, and some coupons for a free treat from Rita’s Italian Ice truck will be available for kids 12 and under.
